Property Owners Could Use Court Order in Fight against Border Wall
MISSION – Many property owners in the Rio Grande Valley who live near the border are fighting prevent the border wall from being built on their property.
This week, the National Butterfly Center recently motioned to file a temporary restraining order against the federal government.
KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke with a property owner who owns 64 acres of land near the border.
"We want to stop this. We're trying to figure out ways to do it, but who can help us? Who can stop the United States?" explains property owner Fred Cavazos.
Civil rights attorney Efren Olivarez says some land owners can use a temporary restraining order (TRO) regarding eminent domain cases.
