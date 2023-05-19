Recovery efforts continue in Laguna Heights following deadly tornado

Cleanup efforts continue in Laguna Heights days after the community was struck by a deadly Category F1 tornado.

Officials say 21 homes were destroyed in the tornado that killed one person, while dozens of other homes suffered damages.

Residents continue wondering what’s next as several organizations provide aid to the community.

Cameron County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Rolando Casas said his team is working with state partners to help the families.

“One of things first that we may be able to hit is the SBA loans, so long term, short interest type of homes, to be able to help these individuals and businesses rebuild.” Casas said.

