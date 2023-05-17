Gov. Abbott issues Cameron County disaster declaration following weekend storm damage

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration Wednesday for Cameron County residents impacted by the severe storms over the weekend, according to a news release.

The community of Laguna Heights was impacted by a Category EF1 tornado that struck the area on Saturday, May 13. The tornado killed one person and destroying dozens of homes.

The disaster declaration will help repair property damaged by the storm, Abbott stated in the news release.

As part of the declaration, the Texas Division of Emergency Management was also directed to do joint disaster damage assessments with the U.S. Small Business Administration to determine the state’s eligibility for federal disaster assistance.

Texans are encouraged to self-report property damage related to the storm through the iSTAT survey tool.

In response to the storm, Cameron County opened a Disaster Assistance Center to connect residents with disaster recovery resources.

