Reed Sheppard drops 49 points in G-League debut

After being sent down to the G-League on Monday, Rockets top draft pick Reed Sheppard wasted no time finding his groove.

The #3 overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft finished with 49 points on the night, shooting 51.5% from the field and 42.1% from three in the game. It's a stark contrast to the struggles Sheppard suffered through during the first 30 games of his NBA career with the Rockets.

The top prospect is shooting just 32% from the field and 28% from three in the NBA so far this season. That comes after a college season in which he knocked down 52% of his threes at Kentucky.

The move to the G-League certainly allowed the 20-year-old more opportunity than he was afforded on a Rockets team currently sitting near the top of the Western Conference standings. Sheppard made the most of that opportunity, with his 33 shot attempts more than doubling anyone else on the Vipers roster on Tuesday night.

"I was definitely getting some rust off in the first half. I kind of felt like I was dribbling and shooting a soccer ball," Sheppard said after the game. "It's a lot different getting out there and playing. Super glad I was able to do that. It was a lot of fun."

Despite the strong performance from Sheppard, the Vipers were defeated 130-125 by the Oklahoma City Blue. They'll have a chance for a bounce back win against the Blue in the rematch on Thursday night in Edinburg.