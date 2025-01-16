Rio Grande City business owner concerned after receiving second racist letter

A Rio Grande city business owner said he is worried and confused after he said he became the target of racist incidents.

In September 2024, Channel 5 News spoke with Grande Garbage Collection Co. Owner Patricio Hernandez, who said his business received a xenophobic letter that told him to “go back to Mexico where you came from.”

Security camera footage from the business provided by Channel 5 News showed what Hernandez said was a masked man taping the letter to the entrance of his business.

PREVIOUS STORY: Rio Grande City police investigating after business receives xenophobic letter

On Tuesday, Hernandez filed a new police report after receiving a second racist letter in the mail.

“’We the people’ have spoken and voted for a new direction for this nation,” the letter reads. “…Take your wet**** mentality… and go back to Mexico.”

Hernandez said in October 2024, political signs he had on display in support of the Democratic Party were also vandalized.

“The party that he's advocating for has won, alright? So let it go," Hernandez said. “I'm concerned about me not being here and somebody coming in here."

Rio Grande City Interim Police Chief Jose Solis told Channel 5 News the investigation into the first letter was closed as there were no charges that the suspect could face for it.

As vandalizing campaign signs is a crime, Solis said that case is still open.

According to Solis, an investigation into the second letter would yield the same issues as the first letter.

“Reading the letter, I don't see any threats or anything to that effect, which does affect the outcome of a case,” Solis said.

The lack of video evidence could make an already difficult case harder to prove, according to Starr County District Attorney Gocha Ramirez.

According to Ramirez, police need to make sure they have the right guy, and the right crime.

The Rio Grande City Police Department were initially investigating the incident as a harassment case, but Ramirez said it could be something else.

“The harassment statute seems more designed toward actually threatening a person,” Ramirez said. “Stalking is more of repeatedly engaging in conduct that is meant to annoy."

With three incidents now documented, Solis said he hasn't ruled out an arrest.

Hernandez said he’s asking his community to respect each other, regardless of differences.

“People have strong feelings about their politics and I respect that,” Hernandez said. “But we're taking it to another level here, and I wish it would stop."

