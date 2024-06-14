Rio Grande City employees arrested on drug charges

The Starr County District Attorney's Office conducted several search warrants in Rio Grande City that led to the seizure of narcotics and two city employees being arrested on June 4.

Assistant District Attorney Abel Villarreal Jr. said the DA's office worked in collaboration with the DEA McAllen field office and the Rio Grande City Police Department.

Villarreal said Ricardo Olivarez, 55, worked as a crewman for the Rio Grande City Public Works Department. He was arrested for manufacturing and delivering of a controlled substance.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News, Olivarez was arrested after agents with the Starr County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force found a bag with 32.6 grams of cocaine hidden inside a trash can located in the backyard restroom of his property.

Jason Martinez Jr., aka Chucky, 33, worked as a crewman for the Rio Grande City Parks and Recreation Department. He was arrested for multiple counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

Martinez was arrested after selling cocaine to an undercover agent with the Starr County HIDTA task force, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Rio Grande City Secretary Angela Solis said both employees have been terminated from their positions.

"The effectiveness of these arrests could not have been successful without the collaboration of the involved law enforcement agencies as well as the cooperation of the City of Rio Grande City," Villarreal said.

The investigation remains ongoing.