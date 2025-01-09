Rio Grande City opening new warming shelter
Rio Grande City leaders opened the city’s first ever warming shelter on Tuesday.
The shelter is at the city’s new public safety building that houses the police and fire departments at 650 N. FM 755.
City leaders say a dedicated warming area was a priority when designing the building.
Each of their old departments were too small and old to act as a shelter.
“Before, we used to have to look to churches, local businesses, schools, for shelter locations and sometimes it was hard to get those locations,” Rio Grande City Fire Chief Manuel Muñiz said.
The shelter can hold 10 people. No pets are allowed, and those coming in must bring your own medications, blankets, and towels.
The warming center will be open Tuesday, Jan. 7 through Friday, Jan. 10 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
