Salvation Army in McAllen opening doors at 3 p.m.

The Salvation Army in McAllen will open at 3 p.m. Friday to help keep people warm.

Officials say the site has procedures in place to ensure everyone's safety given the pandemic.

“One of the things that we do is, we will ask while you’re in our shelter that you comply with wearing a mask. If you don’t have one when you get here, we’ll have one ready for you, we’ll give it to you,” said Commanding Officer Captain Adolph Aguirre. “There will be disinfectant, there will be gloves, you’ll be provided a clean towel, clean sheets, a clean blanket, and a clean pillow and cot to sleep in that’s been disinfected.”

The site is limited to 120 people because of social distancing. The Salvation Army also has a separate quarantine room for anyone who is feeling symptoms, but has nowhere else to go.

They also have a filtration system in their air conditioning to keep any germs from spreading through the air.

There is another major change in their protocol during this cold weather. People don’t need any sort of identification for them to accept you.