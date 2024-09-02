San Benito CISD bus involved in minor accident, no students injured
Related Story
A San Benito Consolidated Independent School District bus was involved in a minor accident Friday morning.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said the accident occurred on Weaver Road and U.S. Highway 281 in Los Indios.
Hernandez said the bus was attempting to make a U-turn when it struck a brick pillar. Four students and the bus driver were onboard, but no injuries were reported.
The district said they worked with the Rangerville Elementary School principal to contact all parents and families of the students and after safety and medical assessments were conducted, the students proceeded with their school day.
News
A San Benito Consolidated Independent School District bus was involved in a minor accident Friday morning. Texas Department of... More >>
News Video
-
Dove hunt organized for Rio Grande Valley veterans
-
McAllen teen celebrates first anniversary of community library he created
-
Cameron County man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend
-
Former Mercedes city attorney avoids prison in federal theft case
-
18-year-old Rio Hondo resident killed in two-vehicle crash
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Aug. 30, 2024
-
Week 1 Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
-
HS Football Preview Show: Valley football players to watch this season
-
HS Football Preview Show: New faces, same goal for Valley coaches
-
HS Football Preview Show: Valley coaches react to UIL realignment