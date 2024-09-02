San Benito CISD bus involved in minor accident, no students injured

A San Benito Consolidated Independent School District bus was involved in a minor accident Friday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said the accident occurred on Weaver Road and U.S. Highway 281 in Los Indios.

Hernandez said the bus was attempting to make a U-turn when it struck a brick pillar. Four students and the bus driver were onboard, but no injuries were reported.

The district said they worked with the Rangerville Elementary School principal to contact all parents and families of the students and after safety and medical assessments were conducted, the students proceeded with their school day.