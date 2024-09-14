San Benito CISD extends school closures through Friday due to COVID-related issues

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from San Benito CISD.

San Benito CISD has extended its school closures through Friday due to COVID-related issues.

The district already closed schools Tuesday and Wednesday, but have extended the closure for all schools for Thursday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 21.

"These two days will be used to allow an outside company to disinfect all areas of our facilities, thereby supplementing the deep cleaning that has already been taking place this week," the district said in a statement on its Facebook page.

There will be no face-to-face instruction nor remote learning, the district said.

The district said its dwindling inventory of COVID-19 tests also factored into its decision to shut down.

The district previously reported 382 student infections so far this month. On Monday, the district said 78 staff members districtwide were out due to COVID-related issues.

On Monday, the district also amended its return to school plan to include updates on responsibilities of students and employees.

San Benito CISD is one of several Valley school districts that have closed due to COVID-19 concerns.