San Benito woman 'living in fear' over reports of mass deportations

In San Benito, some families with members who are in the country without authorization are worried about what the future will hold.

Among them is a grandmother who for safety reasons will be referred to as “Meline.”

Meline said she’s been living in the United States for 36 years.

“I was living in fear because sometimes [law enforcement] doesn't respect you,” Meline said. “But I'm going to keep going, keep going like I always do.”

Meline is in the country on a work permit. She said she knows other people who are worried about their future in the U.S.

“We are confused — almost all of us because one person says one thing and someone else will say another thing. We are traumatized,” Meline said.

Despite having a work permit, Meline said that doesn’t stop her or her family of 10 children and several grandchildren from worrying about the reports of immigration-related arrested and deportations happening around the Rio Grande Valley.

“They don't want to go out, and there’s some sickness in that, like depression,” Meline said. “I have friends that I know that are afraid to go outside.”

A non-profit organization that services all of the Rio Grande Valley wants to reassure the public that they still have rights despite their legal status

Border Workers United fights for workers and immigration rights, and has provided "know your rights" training for years

Lupita Sanchez is the organization’s executive director, and says that it’s important during this time to not go into a crisis

“We don't want the community to be afraid, but we definitely want the community to be prepared, Sanchez said. “How are you getting prepared, what are the plans that you have?"

Sanchez said she wants the public to have a legal plan that involves family members by making sure you are staying in close contact with them

Other rights people have despite their immigration status is the right to remain silent if questioned by police or federal agents.

Also, make sure U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or another agency has proper documentation or a warrant that has a judge's signature, and that they show it to you

