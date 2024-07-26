San Juan family remembers loved ones killed in deadly crash, suspected drunk driver still not charged

Wednesday marked one year since four members of a San Juan family were killed in a crash, and the family wants to know why the suspected drunk driver police say caused the crash has not been charged.

The crash happened at the 2200 block of South Jackson Road in Edinburg on July 24, 2023.

The Edinburg Police Department previously identified Sheng Li Jiang as the man behind the wheel of a black pickup truck that veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a minivan that was driven by 50-year-old Luz Aurora Casado, killing her.

Casado’s passengers included her 68-year-old mother Maria Guadalupe Zavala Casado, her 2-year-old granddaughter Elliena Santoy, and 10-year-old niece Shailey Rachel Martinez. They all succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

On Wednesday morning, Selena Martinez and other family members put fresh flowers at the memorial they placed at the site of the crash.

“We are just going day by day, it’s hard, very hard sometimes,” Selena Martinez said.

Selena Martinez is the mother of Elliana Santoy.

“She will always be our little girl,” Selena Martinez said. “We talk to her brother about her. He may not remember her — he was three weeks old — but we let him know that was her sister."

Selene Martinez's family is questioning why Li Jiang has yet to face any charges.

“That to us is a blow in our face, he killed four family members,” Selene Martinez said.

Channel 5 News spoke with Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios, who said Li Jiang has not been charged because he is paralyzed.

“The reason this person never got arrested is because he is still bedridden,” Palacios told Channel 5 News. “He is in a nursing home, and he is not going anywhere. He is still seeking medical treatment, and we are trying to get a medical release to charge him."

The DA also says this case will go before a grand jury.

Selene Martinez says she wants others to think twice before getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.

“Tell people not to drink and drive, you don't know the pain… it’s hard. It’s very hard to lose,” Selene Martinez said.

Palacios says it could be up to six to 12 months before a medical clearance is given for the suspected drunk driver.

Selene Martinez said the family is getting ready to remember Ellieana's memory next week on what would’ve been her third birthday.

