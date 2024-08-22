School supplies to be given out during National Night Out in San Juan
Related Story
The San Juan Police Department is set to interact with the community during their annual National Night Out.
As part of the event, more than a thousand backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed to children in attendance.
San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes says the event will help create relationships with the community.
“It's a good way to foster relationships with the youth and police department, that's one way to prevent crime, and we will be here to answer any questions,” Sifuentes said. “There will also be different law enforcement agencies there — not just San Juan — that are joining us."
The event is set for Thursday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at San Juan Municipal Park, located at 506 US-83 BUS.
News
The San Juan Police Department is set to interact with the community during their annual National Night Out. As... More >>
News Video
-
Bull believed to be responsible for death of Donna man
-
Discussions underway to purchase Brownsville ISD building as part of Gladys Porter...
-
City of Mission opens new public safety building
-
McAllen unveils new $4 million firefighter training facility
-
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' costumes on display at Cinemark Pharr Town Center movie theater