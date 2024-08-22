School supplies to be given out during National Night Out in San Juan

The San Juan Police Department is set to interact with the community during their annual National Night Out.

As part of the event, more than a thousand backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed to children in attendance.

San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes says the event will help create relationships with the community.

“It's a good way to foster relationships with the youth and police department, that's one way to prevent crime, and we will be here to answer any questions,” Sifuentes said. “There will also be different law enforcement agencies there — not just San Juan — that are joining us."

The event is set for Thursday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at San Juan Municipal Park, located at 506 US-83 BUS.