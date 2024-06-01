Search Continues for Teen Missing in National Park

UPDATE (2/19): Brownsville police says a teen who went missing last Friday during a tour has been found.

Gabriel Miranda, 16, disappeared while visiting the Palo Alto Battlefield Park with a group.

Authorities say the parents of the teen confirmed he returned home Friday night.

-----

BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville authorities are searching for a teen who went missing at the Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park.

Police tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS a group of people were touring the place when the teen, identified as 16-year-old Gabriel Miranda, suddenly broke away from the group and took off on foot.

Police say the San Benito teen was attending a rehab clinic located in Lyford. The program brought a group of patients to tour the battlefield, located at the intersection of Paredes Line Road and FM 511.

Police say although Miranda didn’t commit a crime by leaving the group, they initiated an investigation because they say the area can be very dangerous.

Brownsville Police Investigator J.J. Trevino says a witness reported seeing Miranda near a canal. He says officers later surrounded the area in hopes of tracking him down. He doesn't know if his intentions were to head back home or elsewhere.

"The concern is that he's not from this area, and right here there's a lot of brush, there's a lot of snakes that, you know, something might happen," he says. "It's hot right now, so that's our concern."

Authorities also searched a nearby field for several hours but weren't able to locate him.

Miranda was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone that may have seen the teen is urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-546-8477.