Sheriff's office investigating deadly shooting in rural Edinburg

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim from a shooting in rural Edinburg.

Jorge Luis Lopez, 67, from Edinburg, died from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night. Deputies found him lying in the driveway at the 8200 block of East Curry Road.

Lopez was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No suspects have been identified and anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.