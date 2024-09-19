x

Sheriff's office investigating deadly shooting in rural Edinburg

By: Jose De Leon III

Related Story

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim from a shooting in rural Edinburg.

Jorge Luis Lopez, 67, from Edinburg, died from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night. Deputies found him lying in the driveway at the 8200 block of East Curry Road.

Lopez was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No suspects have been identified and anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.

News
Sheriff's office investigating deadly shooting in rural...
Sheriff's office investigating deadly shooting in rural Edinburg
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim from a shooting in rural Edinburg. Jorge Luis Lopez, 67,... More >>
2 weeks ago Tuesday, September 03 2024 Sep 3, 2024 Tuesday, September 03, 2024 9:48:00 PM CDT September 03, 2024
Radar
7 Days