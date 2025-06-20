x

Sheriff's office seeking persons of interest in Edinburg auto theft investigation

By: Jose De Leon III

Related Story

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals spotted in a stolen vehicle.

The man and woman are persons of interest in an active auto theft investigation, according to a social media post.

The stolen vehicle — a gray 2025 Chevrolet Trax — was taken from the Edinburg area on May 30, 2025, and was last seen crossing the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those with any information on the location and identities of the persons of interest are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114. 

News
Sheriff's office seeking persons of interest in...
Sheriff's office seeking persons of interest in Edinburg auto theft investigation
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals spotted in a stolen vehicle. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 18 2025 Jun 18, 2025 Wednesday, June 18, 2025 6:55:00 PM CDT June 18, 2025
Radar
7 Days