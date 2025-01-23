Smart Living: Looking for a new career in the New Year

2025 could bring a lot of career changes for many people.

About 56 percent of people surveyed by Resume Templates say they want to find a new job this year.

Whether it's a first-time jobseeker or someone looking to make a change, one thing often tops the list of priorities, salary.

According to recruitment agency LHH, salary transparency will be a top trend for 2025. A survey of upcoming and recent graduates shows 85 percent won't even apply for a job without the salary details.

Many employers are focusing on skills-first hiring. Indeed says this puts an emphasis on the candidate's ability to do the job before any other factors, such as education.

People are pushing for a four-day work week, and Forbes says more companies are likely to make that switch for better work-life balance.

Hybrid schedules, with some days at home and others in the office, may be the new normal to provide more flexibility.

Employees want to see leaders who can show more empathy and create better connections and teams, and Insight Global says people who know how to create and implement AI technology will be in high demand.

LHH is one of the largest recruitment agencies in the world, and they believe more companies will use AI in the hiring process.

But it says the key will be to find a balance between automation and a human connection.