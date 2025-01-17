South Padre Island becomes 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC
Related Story
South Padre Island is becoming the 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC.
As part of the three-year partnership, South Padre Island will get their branding displayed in the stadium at various points of Austin FC matches starting this upcoming season.
The hope of those behind the deal is that this will drive more tourism to the island from one of the fastest growing cities in Texas.
"We are the only destination currently as a partner," Visit SPI Director of Marketing Cindy Trevino said. "We're excited to say were also gonna have two massive beach chairs in the entrance of Q2 stadium where kids and family can take pictures, its a photo-op."
Austin FC is coming off two straight disappointing seasons in the MLS standings after going to the conference finals back in 2022.
News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting that left teen in critical condition
-
Pharr pharmacist pleads guilty in $110 million bribery scheme
-
McAllen ISD will delay school start times due to cold weather
-
Valley residents asked to donate blankets for families in need
-
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 17, 2025
Sports Video
-
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera
-
Zion Rodriguez drops 27 points as Weslaco East moves to 11-0 in...
-
South Padre Island becomes 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC
-
Nikki Rowe HS Garcia twins sign to play baseball at San Jacinto...
-
Daniel Lopez signs Letter of Intent with Sol Russ State University