South Padre Island becomes 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC

South Padre Island is becoming the 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC.

As part of the three-year partnership, South Padre Island will get their branding displayed in the stadium at various points of Austin FC matches starting this upcoming season.

The hope of those behind the deal is that this will drive more tourism to the island from one of the fastest growing cities in Texas.

"We are the only destination currently as a partner," Visit SPI Director of Marketing Cindy Trevino said. "We're excited to say were also gonna have two massive beach chairs in the entrance of Q2 stadium where kids and family can take pictures, its a photo-op."

Austin FC is coming off two straight disappointing seasons in the MLS standings after going to the conference finals back in 2022.