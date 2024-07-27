South Padre Island sees decrease in people at the beach due to Tropical Storm Beryl

It was a slow Sunday at South Padre Island.

While many businesses and locals are used to seeing a more active during holiday weekends, that was not the case as Tropical Storm Beryl kept some people away.

Ahead of potential impacts from Beryl, many rethought their beach plans, including those at the RV park.

"Usually the park is full, and during the summer, it's at 100 percent capacity, but everybody I guess got scared and left yesterday," RV guest Darling Dunkin said.

Dunkin was one of the few guests who decided to stick around. She's been coming to the park as a guest for 40 years.

While she was cautious and prepared to leave, Dunkin says she stayed after seeing in the news the island wasn't going to get much activity.

Just along Padre Boulevard, some businesses were boarded up to protect them against possible storm damages. Some businesses even closed early for the day.

Experts expect a busy hurricane season this year. Anyone wanting to visit South Padre Island are encouraged to enjoy themselves, but to also pay attention to flag warnings on beach conditions. Currently, the island is at a red flag warning to warn visitors of high surf and dangerous currents.

Watch the video above for the full story.