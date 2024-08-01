x

South Texas Health Systems hosting back-to-school block party in Edinburg

By: Dina Herrera Garza

So many organizations are helping parents get their kids ready for back to school, and now that includes South Texas Health Systems.

STHS spokesperson Tom Castaneda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about their big back to school block party.

The event is scheduled for Saturday at the parking lot of STHS Children's Hospital in Edinburg.

