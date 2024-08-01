South Texas Health Systems hosting back-to-school block party in Edinburg
Related Story
So many organizations are helping parents get their kids ready for back to school, and now that includes South Texas Health Systems.
STHS spokesperson Tom Castaneda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about their big back to school block party.
The event is scheduled for Saturday at the parking lot of STHS Children's Hospital in Edinburg.
News
So many organizations are helping parents get their kids ready for back to school, and now that includes South Texas... More >>
News Video
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
Donna police: Explosive device found in residence, person of interest identified
-
Sharyland ISD implementing newly launched school safety system
-
Justice Department investigation finds constitutional violations at Edinburg juvenile detention center
-
Prescription Health: Busting food myths
Sports Video
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen native Shaine Casas advances to semifinals in Olympics swimming competition
-
Olympian Shaine Casas inspiring McAllen High Swim Team
-
Cowboys adjusting to new kickoff rules at camp