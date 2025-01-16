SpaceX prepares for seventh Starship test flight

Isla Blanca County Park will maintain current hours of operation during SpaceX’s planned Starship launch on Wednesday, Jan. 15, according to a news release.

The park will open at 6 a.m. that day and close at 9 p.m.

SpaceX announced they have an hour-long launch window that starts at 4 p.m. for the seventh launch of their Starship rocket from their Boca Chica location.

As previously reported, Starship will deploy 10 simulated Starlink satellites as the first exercise of a satellite deploy mission while in space.

“The upcoming flight test will launch a new generation ship with significant upgrades, attempt Starship’s first payload deployment test, fly multiple reentry experiments geared towards ship catch and reuse, and launch and return the Super Heavy booster,” a SpaceX news release stated.

The Super Heavy booster is expected to return to the launch site, resulting in audible sonic booms in the area around the landing zone, according to the news release.

In anticipation of the launch, the boat ramp facility at Isla Blanca Park will temporarily close, according to a news release. The boat ramps will reopen once the launch test concludes.

Cameron County Parks Director Joe E. Vega is warning the public to expect traffic delays before and after the launch.

“A large influx of visitors is expected, and we ask all visitors to abide by all park rules and the flag advisory signage. Walking, standing, or sitting on the sand dunes is prohibited,” a news release from Vega’s office stated. “We will provide updates regarding any changes to the park hours.”

Channel 5 News plans to bring you live coverage of the launch when it happens. Check back for updates.