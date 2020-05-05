x

Starr County health official provides virtual tour of rapid test facility

RIO GRANDE CITY – Rapid tests to diagnose potential coronavirus patients have made its way to the Rio Grande Valley.

In Starr County, the rapid test is being offered at a drive-thru facility. Health officials say results are revealed just after 15 minutes. However, although the test are very accurate with negative results, people who test positive would need to undergo a confirmatory PCR test, a nose swab.

Dr. Jose Vasquez, the county’s health authority, provide CHANNEL 5 NEWS with a virtual tour of the facility.

Watch the video above for the full story.

