Starr County Sheriff's Office: Three people arrested after failed traffic stop leads to vehicle pursuit

Three people were arrested Tuesday in Starr County after a failed traffic stop led to a vehicle pursuit.

The Starr County Sheriff's Office said a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevy Impala on FM 3167 by Starr County Memorial Hospital. The vehicle refused to stop, and deputies engaged in a pursuit.

The vehicle came to a stop by Los Altos Lane and El Mirador Street where the driver exited the vehicle and ran into a brush area, along with five migrants, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said deputies were able to apprehend the driver after a foot pursuit and with the assistance of Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety, they were able to apprehend two migrants.

All three individuals are pending prosecution.

