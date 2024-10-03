Starr County Sheriff's Office: Three people arrested after failed traffic stop leads to vehicle pursuit
Related Story
Three people were arrested Tuesday in Starr County after a failed traffic stop led to a vehicle pursuit.
The Starr County Sheriff's Office said a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevy Impala on FM 3167 by Starr County Memorial Hospital. The vehicle refused to stop, and deputies engaged in a pursuit.
The vehicle came to a stop by Los Altos Lane and El Mirador Street where the driver exited the vehicle and ran into a brush area, along with five migrants, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said deputies were able to apprehend the driver after a foot pursuit and with the assistance of Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety, they were able to apprehend two migrants.
All three individuals are pending prosecution.
News
News Video
-
Mission ISD, Region One partner up for new daycare initiative
-
Harlingen towing ordinance doubles in price
-
Eight witnesses take the stand in Cameron County capital murder trial
-
Records: Son of Starr County judge arrested for cattle theft
-
Driver identified in officer-involved shooting in Weslaco
Sports Video
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
-
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco
-
Alana Rouquette helps lead Harlingen to comeback victory in reverse sweep over...