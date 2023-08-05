Stroud-Dell chemistry shining early on in training camp
Related Story
HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans selected Tank Dell 69th overall in the third round of the NFL Draft.
The Univ. of Houston alum has shined working alongside No. 2 overall pick CJ Stroud.
The former Cougar could be in for a big rookie season. Click on the video above for more.
News
HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans selected Tank Dell 69th overall in the third round of the NFL Draft. ... More >>
News Video
-
Community steps up to support family of Willacy County sheriff's deputy after...
-
New program teaching life skills to Roma ISD students with disabilities
-
Consumer Reports: What to buy in August 2023
-
McAllen moving forward with nearly $52 million expansion project for Quinta Mazatlan...
-
Harlingen receives over $1 million in federal funds to build industrial park