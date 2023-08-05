x

Stroud-Dell chemistry shining early on in training camp

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans selected Tank Dell 69th overall in the third round of the NFL Draft.

The Univ. of Houston alum has shined working alongside No. 2 overall pick CJ Stroud.

The former Cougar could be in for a big rookie season. Click on the video above for more.

