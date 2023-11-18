Student of the Week: Angel Guerra

One Valley student knows a thing or two about being resilient and not letting obstacles stop him from achieving success.

Angel Guerra says he wants to serve as an example to others that when you set your mind to something you can achieve it.

Guerra is a senior at Juarez-Lincoln High School and ranks top of his class.

"I'm involved in National Honors Society, student council, senior class, and Gear Up Ambassadors," Guerra said.

But this valedictorian isn't just dedicated to his studies, he also excels in sports. A passion that started at a young age.

"Baseball, I started off when I was 4 years old. I started from T-Ball, have progressed over the years and have gotten better," Guerra said.

Fast-forward to today, Guerra shines in both varsity baseball and football.

"Throughout these sports, I've been able to gain leadership skills. The coaches, all my teammates, they teach me the best because we want to win," Guerra said.

While he has found academic success, as a well-rounded student athlete, he says the road hasn't been easy.

"My teachers always thought I was a bad example to people," Guerra said.

He says the doubt cast by his teachers in his early school years took a toll on his confidence.

"It was hard because I was always looked bad at, so I had no faith in myself, I was always down," Guerra said.

But things turned around when he entered high school.

"I started putting so much effort into it, I was studying like four hours a day," Guerra said.

As for his future, he has big dreams of attending UT Austin and majoring in international business.

He says his family motivates him to strive for success.

Guerra's perseverance and determination make him this week's Student of the Week.