Student of the Week: Haley Ramos

If there was one word to describe 17-year-old Haley Ramos, it could be passionate.

"Passion, a lot of these activities I do, I do because I truly love them," Haley said.

She's a student at La Feria Early College High School, and among those list of activities is her love for science.

"Haley's one of those students who's just super curious about everything, and when you teach Haley, you have to plan ahead because you can expect those really tough questions," chemistry teacher Roumaldo Guerrero said.

That yearning to understand and learn even led Haley all the way to NASA. She was a part of the NASA High School Aerospace Scholars.

"It was basically an additional class provided by NASA in addition to all the other classes we were doing through school. After we completed that course work, in the summer, I participated in a week-long moon shot virtual experience," Haley said. "It was kind of like simulating how you work at NASA in a team, and my team specifically focused on problems you face while getting to the moon."

Haley also volunteers at her local church and more recently she started volunteering at the Palm Valley Animal Society. Despite that seeming like a very full plate, Haley still has her eyes set on college.

Haley's passion for learning is what makes her this week's Student Of The Week.

