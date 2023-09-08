Student of the Week: Kazzandra Romero

Kazzandra Romero is a student with a bright future in business and communications.

It's no surprise the PSJA Early College High School senior was selected. Kazzandra is ranked in the top 5 percent of her class with a 4.7 GPA, making Romero a true standout.

"I'm currently involved in the student council as the president. I'm also in the National Honors Society as the reporter, I'm in the Interact Clubs, and Fellow Christian Athletes," Kazzandra said.

Kazzandra is also the lead reporter and podcast host for the school's student run news network. Something she got involved with her sophomore year.

"It's a passion of mine and I really enjoy it. My mom always tells me to do something that I love and that's something that I love," Kazzandra said.

You'll even catch her sideline reporting from a different sports game. Her favorite is football.

"Being under the Friday night lights is different from being in the student section, you get to experience more and build relationships with other students and people that have the same interests as you," Kazzandra said.

When it comes to college, she's already a few steps ahead. Kazzandra earned her associate's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies her junior year.

"I just worked towards it, the summer going into my junior year I had one week off, and it was hectic, but it was worth it," Kazzandra said.

But her passions don't stop there. She's also highly involved in her community through her volunteer work.

Her eyes are now set on getting a master’s degree from Texas A&M University and while the road won't be easy, she says her family keeps her motivated.

Kazzandra's drive and determination makes her this week's Student of the Week.

