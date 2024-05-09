Students, staff at San Benito High School test negative for Tuberculosis
According to the Cameron County Public Health Department, students and staff at San Benito High School who were tested for tuberculosis came back negative.
RELATED STORY: San Benito CISD conducts mass tuberculosis testing for high school students and staff members
Around 160 students and six staff members were tested for TB on April 8 after the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District announced someone at the school tested positive.
