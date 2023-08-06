Su Salud Importa: Dentista explica como funciona el blanqueamiento dental
En Su Salud Importa el dentista, Dr. Lucas Cantú, visita nuestros estudios para hablarnos acerca del blanqueamiento dental, como funciona y las diferentes técnicas.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
