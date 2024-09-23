Suspect Arrested after Chased into Santa Rosa Sugarcane Fiel

x

Suspect Arrested after Chased into Santa Rosa Sugarcane Field

SANTA ROSA – A manhunt for an aggravated robbery suspect is now over.

According to Cameron County authorities, officers were going to serve a warrant when the suspect fled on foot and led officers into a sugarcane field.

The Department of Public Safety brought in their helicopter to help find him.

Authorities say the man was possibly armed while fleeing into the field.

Meanwhile, Santa Rosa High School went on lockdown as a precaution. 

CHANNEL 5 NEWS contacted school administrators. They say all students are safe and that the lockdown has since been lifted.

The suspect is now in custody.

