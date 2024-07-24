x

Suspect charged in Weslaco stabbing after victim crashes into Knapp Medical Center

A 22-year-old man was arraigned Friday in connection with the assault of his brother — a stabbing victim who crashed into the emergency room entrance of Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

Isaiah Ray Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving family violence.

Rodriguez was detained Thursday after his brother, 23-year-old Devin Rodriguez, drove himself to the hospital the night before with a stab wound and crashed into Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, police said. 

Rodriguez was identified as a suspect in the stabbing. A judge set his bond at $1 million and, he was ordered to stay away from his brother.

