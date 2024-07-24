Suspect charged in Weslaco stabbing after victim crashes into Knapp Medical Center
Related Story
A 22-year-old man was arraigned Friday in connection with the assault of his brother — a stabbing victim who crashed into the emergency room entrance of Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, according to the Weslaco Police Department.
Isaiah Ray Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving family violence.
RELATED: Weslaco police detain suspect after stabbing victim crashes into Weslaco hospital
Rodriguez was detained Thursday after his brother, 23-year-old Devin Rodriguez, drove himself to the hospital the night before with a stab wound and crashed into Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, police said.
Rodriguez was identified as a suspect in the stabbing. A judge set his bond at $1 million and, he was ordered to stay away from his brother.
News
News Video
-
Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard for training camp
-
Edinburg looking into safety concerns at racetrack
-
City of La Grulla elects Macario Villarreal III as new mayor
-
Prescription Health: Revolutionary cellular therapy for melanoma
-
Wednesday, July 24, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s