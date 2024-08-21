Teach for America RGV offers back to school tips for parents

Summer break is almost over for students across the Rio Grande Valley.

Teach for America Rio Grande Valley says before students go back, there are a few things parents can do to help ease the transition.

The first is establishing a routine. The routine includes enforcing bedtimes and waking children up around the time they'll need to be up for school.

Limit screen time before bed and in the morning to help children get a better night's rest, and keep their minds focused.

“If we can talk to them about different things that are going to come up in school and kind of role play on what they can do, in certain instances that will have us all a little more prepared,” Edcouch-Elsa ISD instructional administrator Danipsa Rodriguez-Garcia said.

Don’t forget to talk to your children about academic goals.