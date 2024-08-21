Team Mario in Pharr helps raise awareness, promote acceptance for autism

April is Autism Acceptance Month, and Team Mario is one of many Rio Grande Valley organizations raising awareness about it and promoting acceptance.

"I think that individuals with autism have so much to offer our community," Team Mario Program Director Lisa Becerra said.

Becerra is making a difference for kids in the Valley with Team Mario in Pharr. The local non-profit helps children and families navigate autism.

"Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder, and it impacts how an individual communicates and interacts with the world around them," Becerra said.

According to the CDC, Autism Spectrum Disorder affects one in 36 children in the United States. Experts say symptoms my vary, and they can show up as early as 18 months.

"They might have a lot of challenging behaviors, they might avoid eye contact, they might have some ritualistic behaviors so they have to have the same routine every morning, they might have sensory issues," Becerra said.

Becerra says early intervention therapies are key in helping kids with social and communication skills.

Team Mario helps kids as young as two years old and young adults.

The non-profit started back in 2014 and for the last 10 years, they've helped hundreds of people with autism through programs, workshops and trainings.

"All of our programs are based with either speech therapy, occupational therapy, or behavioral therapy in mind," Becerra said. "We work on career readiness, social skills, resume building."

Becerra says their goal is to help their members reach their full potential.

Team Mario is hosting their Superheroes 5K Run for Autism and Buddy Walk on Saturday at the Edinburg Municipal Park. The run starts at 5 p.m. and the buddy walk will begin at 7 p.m.

To register or to learn more about Team Mario, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.