Texas A&M Forest Service names bulldozer after late Edinburg fire chief

By: Gloria Walker

The Texas A&M Forest Service held a ceremony to honor the late Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider on Friday at the Linn-San Manuel Volunteer Fire Department.

The ceremony was to welcome a new bulldozer that the Forest Service placed at the firehouse to help with wildfires.

This is the first time Texas A&M Forest Service has officially named a piece of equipment, and it is proudly wearing the call sign of former Fire Chief Snider's "Eagle 1."

"This is a dozer, and it's used for wild land grass fires, and it creates a path for us to fight the fires easier," current Edinburg Fire Chief Omar Garza said.

The dozer will be operated by the Texas A&M Forest Service and will be housed at the volunteer firehouse ready to use when needed.

