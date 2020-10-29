Texas Rising works to increase turnout by young voters

As Texans head to the polls, local organizers are working to make sure young voters make their voices heard.

Texas Rising — a project of the Texas Freedom Network, a progressive organization — is working to increase voter turnout at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campuses in Edinburg and Brownsville.

Many students will be voting for the first time.

"Us, as young people, it's time that we start shaping a future because we are the future. And that future is now," said Emerald Belmarez, 20, a deputy field organizer for Texas Rising. "I want to be able to show people that I care about what happens in my community and why they should too."

Watch the video for the full story.