Texas senator reflects on Uvalde school shooting on second anniversary

Nearly 400 local, state and federal law enforcement officers were at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022.

That day, 19 kids and two teachers were killed during a mass shooting at the school.

Despite their numbers, law enforcement officers waited more than an hour before going into a classroom to stop the 18-year-old shooter.

The families have since agreed to a $2 million settlement with the city that pushes for higher standards and better training for local police.

“None of this is easy of course for those parents who lost their children, they are forever, forever lost, and they are the most resilient and strongest people that I know,” Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez said. “They have truly done incredible work to bring justice to this case, to try to create some gun safety solutions in the state of Texas.”

Gutierrez says nothing will be done until the Texas Department of Public Safety names a new director.

“All those cops should be held accountable, and sadly there's been zero accountability from the state of Texas,” Gutierrez said. “I've sat down with DPS, those are the people that are within my jurisdiction as a Texas senator, I’ve aired my concerns over and over again, not a lot has been done to change the culture of DPS."

Under the settlement, May 24 will also be established as an annual day of remembrance.

