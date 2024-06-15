Trial for 2 Former San Juan Officers Underway

MCALLEN – Two former San Juan police officers are back in federal court in McAllen.

Both are facing charges for their roles in a plot to steal and sell seized drugs.

Former San Juan officer Salvador Hernandez is charged with making materially false statements to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

Richard Castillo is accused of possessing with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine.

According to court documents, Castillo was assisting fellow San Juan officers and Border Patrol agents after an abandoned vehicle with two duffle bags full of drugs was found in an orchard.

Hernandez took the drugs back to the station as evidence. But Castillo told federal agents a different story.

He reportedly claimed he was not aware who had possession of the drugs and didn’t know who took them back to the station. He also said he never witnessed the bundles of drugs at the scene.

It goes on the state that after the interview, DEA agents reviewed video footage that showed Castillo’s story didn’t match up.

The video shows Castillo knew Hernandez was at the same drug bust.

Hernandez allegedly delivered 37 bundles back to the San Juan Police Department. But DEA agents said there were 40 bundles of cocaine found at the scene.

