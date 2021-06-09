Trial for man accused of killing DPS trooper pushed back

The trial for Victor Godinez, the man accused of fatally shooting DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019, has been pushed back.

On Monday, a judge granted Godinez a continuance after his attorney said more time was needed. The judge said COVID-19 restrictions limited the jury pool, hampering the selection.

Godinez's next pre-trial hearing is set for August. 4.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Man accused of shooting, killing DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez appears in court

A Life Remembered: State Trooper Moises Sanchez

Edinburg Street Renamed in Honor of Fallen DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez

State Leaders Reflect on Loss of Trooper Moises Sanchez