Trial for man accused of killing DPS trooper pushed back
The trial for Victor Godinez, the man accused of fatally shooting DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019, has been pushed back.
On Monday, a judge granted Godinez a continuance after his attorney said more time was needed. The judge said COVID-19 restrictions limited the jury pool, hampering the selection.
Godinez's next pre-trial hearing is set for August. 4.
