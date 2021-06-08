Trial for man accused of killing DPS trooper pushed back
The trial for Victor Godinez, the man accused of fatally shooting DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019, has been pushed back.
On Monday, a judge granted Godinez a continuance after his attorney said more time was needed. The judge said COVID-19 restrictions limited the jury pool, hampering the selection.
Godinez's next pre-trial hearing is set for August. 4.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Man accused of shooting, killing DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez appears in court
A Life Remembered: State Trooper Moises Sanchez
Edinburg Street Renamed in Honor of Fallen DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez
More News
News Video
-
Sea turtles released following rehab at SPI
-
Returning to work after pandemic causing anxiety, mental health issues
-
Sea turtles released following rehab at SPI
-
Brownsville resident says brush piles from winter freeze still not picked up
-
Concerns rise among Los Ebanos residents over surge in illegal border crossings