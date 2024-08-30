Two-a-Day Tour: McAllen Bulldogs

The McAllen High Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back seasons of a 4-3 record in district.

In both years, the team punched a ticket to the postseason.

This year, the reigning district champion PSJA North Raiders are gone after entering a new district.

That opens the tour for McAllen to claim a district championship, as the team is expected to be one of the prime contenders for that title.

The good thing is, we're a young football team," McAllen High head football coach Patrick Shelby said. "We have a lot of guys back who have a lot of experience playing already. For us as coaches, we just gotta make sure we do a great job of continuing to teach them, and they have to do a great job of learning so that we can be successful this year."

The Bulldogs start the season on Friday, August 30th against the Los Fresnos Falcons.

Watch the video above for the full story.