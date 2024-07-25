Two Cameron County fugitives believed to have fled to Mexico, according to sheriff's office

Two men arrested in connection to a murder in 2021 are believed to have fled to Mexico, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Jose Alfredo Villarreal, 48, and Rogelio Mendiola, 33, are accused of killing 42-year-old Genaro Urbano Gomez Castillo on May 21, 2021.

The sheriff's office said they discovered Castillo's body inside a residence of the unincorporated community of Cameron Park in Brownsville. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

The investigation revealed that Villarreal, Mendiola and a third person, 39-year-old Roman Torres, participated in the murder, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Mendiola and Torres posted bond, but Torres violated his conditions and was re-arrested. Mendiola is believed to have fled to Matamoros after posting bond and Villarreal "absconded arrest" and is believed to have fled to Matamoros as well.

Anyone with any information on the two fugitives whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-557-6700 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551. Information leading to the arrest of Villarreal and Mendiola may be eligible for a reward.