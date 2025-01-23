TxDOT crews continue brining operations on Valley roads

Texas Department of Transportation crews were busy brining Loop Highway 83 and many other roads, making sure they're safe for Rio Grande Valley drivers.

TxDOT crews have been on call since early Tuesday morning, making sure to brine the roads with an anti-freezing agent, especially over areas like bridges and overpasses.

TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza says while the roads have avoided freezing, so far there are backup plans for if it happens.

"We are hoping that the precipitation is going to move out, and the roads will continue to stay open. So we will continue to have crews on stand by if the roads don't dry up. Then of course we will have another round of brining with crews on stand by to retreat the roadways," Pedraza said.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are helping TxDOT Keep their drivers safe during this weather, by helping escort them on the roadways.