TxDOT holds meeting to discuss proposed Interstate 69 connector project

The Texas Department of Transportation met with members of the public to discuss their proposed project to add a connector between Interstate 69C/US 281 and Interstate 69E/US 77.

The public meeting was held Thursday at the Santa Rosa High School.

The proposed I-69C connector would help alleviate traffic along Interstate 2, TxDOT said.

The 25-mile long proposed project is estimated to cost $500 to $700 million.

“We wanna know the best route option for this roadway, and then we also want to hear if they maybe have some concerns that maybe we haven't thought of, so this is an opportunity for them to ask questions,” TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

Those who missed out on the meeting are invited to submit public comments to Francisco.Chapa@txdot.gov.

Members of the public have until Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, to submit comments.