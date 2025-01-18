TxDOT preparing for cold weather

The Texas Department of Transportation is prepping for a potential blast of cold air set to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley next week.

TxDOT crews met on Thursday to discuss winter weather preparations.

In addition to keeping an eye on the forecasts, crews and equipment are being mobilized to brine roads if needed.

“We're respectfully requesting patience, just patience and awareness as you see our units brining — give them some space,” TxDOT Pharr Deputy District Engineer Rex Costley said. “We strategically plan for the upcoming event. It's more of a preparation instead of reacting to the event."

TxDOT said the need to brine the roads will be based on weather conditions, and there is a chance it won't be needed.