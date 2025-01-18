TxDOT preparing for cold weather
Related Story
The Texas Department of Transportation is prepping for a potential blast of cold air set to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley next week.
TxDOT crews met on Thursday to discuss winter weather preparations.
In addition to keeping an eye on the forecasts, crews and equipment are being mobilized to brine roads if needed.
“We're respectfully requesting patience, just patience and awareness as you see our units brining — give them some space,” TxDOT Pharr Deputy District Engineer Rex Costley said. “We strategically plan for the upcoming event. It's more of a preparation instead of reacting to the event."
TxDOT said the need to brine the roads will be based on weather conditions, and there is a chance it won't be needed.
News
The Texas Department of Transportation is prepping for a potential blast of cold air set to arrive in the Rio... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting that left teen in critical condition
-
Pharr pharmacist pleads guilty in $110 million bribery scheme
-
McAllen ISD will delay school start times due to cold weather
-
Valley residents asked to donate blankets for families in need
-
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 17, 2025
Sports Video
-
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera
-
Zion Rodriguez drops 27 points as Weslaco East moves to 11-0 in...
-
South Padre Island becomes 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC
-
Nikki Rowe HS Garcia twins sign to play baseball at San Jacinto...
-
Daniel Lopez signs Letter of Intent with Sol Russ State University