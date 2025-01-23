TxDOT warns of icy roads north of the Valley

Those planning a road trip north of the Rio Grande Valley are being urged to be careful.

The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding people to check their website for road conditions.

The TxDOT website has multiple snow and ice on the road alerts in several cities outside the Valley.

Drivers are also being reminded that black ice can form in shaded areas beneath overpasses.

“We do advise that if you do encounter black ice to slow down, be sure that you maintain a good following distance,” TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said. “You want to avoid the urge to slam on your brakes."

Ice shouldn't be a problem in the Rio Grande Valley as there is no rain in the forecast.

Current road conditions are available in the TxDOT website.