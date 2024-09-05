UTRGV volleyball off to best start since 2004

It's been a historic start to the season for the UTRGV volleyball team.

The Vaqueros finished a perfect 3-0 at the Furman Invitational in South Carolina to open the year.

Not only that, but the team only dropped one set total over the course of those three games.

This is the first time the team has started the season 3-0 in 20 years.

In that 2004 season, the Vaqueros took down Providence College, Grambling State, and the University of Louisiana - Monroe in each of the first three games. UTRGV also swept all three of those matchups.

Sophomore outside hitter Nadine Zech was named the most valuable player of the Furman Invitational this past weekend, finishing with 39 kills. Isabella Constantini and Perris Key were named to the all-tournament team.

UTRGV will look to stick to those winning ways as the team heads to Ohio for three games this coming weekend as part of a tournament hosted by Akron and Cleveland State.