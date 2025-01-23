UTRGV women's basketball make schedule change due to weather

The UTRGV women's basketball team is rescheduling their matchup with Nicholls due to severe weather.

The program announced the decision to move the game, originally scheduled for Thursday night, due to "inclement weather impacting team travel" ahead of the conference battle.

The game will now be played as part of a doubleheader with the men's basketball team next Monday night. The men's team will also be facing off against Nicholls.

Fans who already purchased tickets for Thursday's game will be able to exchange them for any remaining UTRGV basketball home game this season. Those who purchased tickets can reach out to tickets@utrgv.edu for assistance.