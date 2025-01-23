UTRGV women's basketball make schedule change due to weather
Related Story
The UTRGV women's basketball team is rescheduling their matchup with Nicholls due to severe weather.
The program announced the decision to move the game, originally scheduled for Thursday night, due to "inclement weather impacting team travel" ahead of the conference battle.
The game will now be played as part of a doubleheader with the men's basketball team next Monday night. The men's team will also be facing off against Nicholls.
Fans who already purchased tickets for Thursday's game will be able to exchange them for any remaining UTRGV basketball home game this season. Those who purchased tickets can reach out to tickets@utrgv.edu for assistance.
News
The UTRGV women's basketball team is rescheduling their matchup with Nicholls due to severe weather. The program announced the... More >>
News Video
-
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025: Showers, cool, temps in the 50s
-
Valley citrus growers inspecting groves for damage caused by freezing temperatures
-
Child dies following hit-and-run crash in Alamo
-
Mexican Consulate in McAllen offering resources to undocumented Mexican nationals in the...
-
Dogs rescued from freezing conditions in Brownsville
Sports Video
-
La Feria & Harlingen girls basketball stay undefeated in district play with...
-
Isai Colunga & Adrian Pardo lead Rivera past Donna
-
UTRGV women's basketball make schedule change due to weather
-
Weslaco & PSJA North basketball teams shine in Monday night victories
-
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera