Valley cities distributing sandbags ahead of potential storm activity

Cities across the Rio Grande Valley will be distributing sandbags ahead of potential storm activity caused by Hurricane Beryl in the Gulf of Mexico.

Cities handing out sandbags are listed below:

Hidalgo County

Precinct 1

July 5 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunrise Hill Park, 5230 Mile 11 North, Mercedes

* Six bags per vehicle, while supplies last

* For more information, call 956-968-8733

Precinct 3

July 5 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (or until supplies last)

Sullivan City

1429 El Pinto Road

Mission

2894 West Mile 7 Road

2401 North Moorefield Road

* Sandbags are self-serving

* Ready-to-go sandbags will be available for elderly and disabled residents

* Limit four bags per resident

* For more information, contact Precinct 3 at (956)585-4509.

Precinct 4

Road Recovery Center

1124 North M Road, Edinburg

July 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

*For residents only, must provide proof of residency or business

* Ready-to-go sandbags available for elderly and residents with disabilities

* Self-serve service, bags and sand will be provided. Bring shovel and gloves

* Limit eight bags per household and 10 bags per business

* For more information, call 956-383-3112

Linn San Manuel

Veterans Park, 22300 FM 1017, Linn

July 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* For residents only, must provide proof of residency

* Self-serve service, bags and sand will be provided. Bring shovel and gloves

* Limit eight bags per household, 10 bags per business

* For more information, call 956-383-3112

City of Donna

Public Works Department, 1304 Silver Avenue

Wednesday, July 3 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 4 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, July 5 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* Donna residents only, must provide proof of residency

* Six sandbags for residents and eight sandbags for businesses

City of Alamo

Alamo Sports Complex, 600 East Ridge Road

Balli Park, 804 East Nebraska Road

Alaniz Park, corner of 6th Street and Citrus Avenue between Duranta Avenue

* Fill your own bags at these locations

Alamo City Hall, 420 North Tower Road

* Collect pre-filled sandbags for Alamo residents only

* Purple vouchers will be available for elderly residents or those with disabilities to receive special assistance. Can be used at other locations as well.

* For more information, call 956-787-0006

City of McAllen

Friday, July 5–Saturday, July 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting)

Westside Softball Complex, 1000 South Ware Road

* McAllen residents only, must show proof of residency including ID or current utility bill.

* Sandbags are self-serve, limit six bags for residents and 12 bags for businesses

* For information, call (956) 681-3111.

City of Weslaco

Weslaco City Hall, 255 South Kansas Avenue

Daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*Free empty sandbags available until supplies last

* Weslaco residents only, must provide proof of residency

* Self-fill sandbags at any time, bring a shovel and extra sandbags if desired

* Limit six sandbags per residence

City of Edinburg

Friday, July 5 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Edinburg Municipal Park

714 South Raul Longoria Road

* Self-serve location

Edinburg Service Center

121 North Doolittle Road

* Drive-thru distribution while supplies last

* Must live within city limits

* Bring proof of residency including ID and utility bill

* Six bags per household and eight bags per businesses; unlimited if you bring your own sand bags

Cameron County

Cameron County has several distribution sites for residents. Sandbags are pre-filled and ready for pickup.

The sandbag distribution locations are:

* Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse: 2050 S. Browne Ave., Brownsville

* Commissioner Precinct 2 Warehouse: 7092 Old Alice Road, Brownsville

* Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse: 26945 FM 510, San Benito

* Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria

Residents may pick up six sandbags per household on Wednesday, July 3, from 8 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. or until supplies last.

City of Brownsville

July 3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fronton Warehouse, 298 McNair Family Drive

Public Works Office Building C, 6035 Jaime J. Zapata

* For Brownsville residents only, must bring ID and utility bill. Six sandbags per family and commercial businesses, while supplies last.

City of Primera

July 3 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Primera City Hall, 22893 Stuart Place Road

* For Primera residents only, please provide an ID and the latest water bill. Limit four bags per residence. Sandbags will be distributed until supplies last.

* Please contact Primera City Hall at 956-423-9654 for further information.

City of Santa Rosa

July 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Public Works Department, 100 Santa Rosa Avenue

* Fill your own bags, limit six per household. Santa Rosa residents only, must show proof of residence.

City of Los Fresnos

July 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

500 East Ocean Boulevard

* Fill your own bag. Six bags per resident while supplies last

* For more information, call 956-233-4473.

Willacy County

Precinct 2 Barn

20764 Highway 186, San Perlita

July 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Precinct 3 Barn

10588 Business 77, Lyford

July 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

* Four bags allowed per household

* Willacy County residents only

* For more information, contact your local commissioner's office

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.