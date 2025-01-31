Valley doctors see rise in respiratory illnesses

Emergency rooms in the Rio Grande Valley are seeing a rise in people coming in with respiratory illnesses.

Doctors say peak season for respiratory viruses usually last between December and January. Texas saw a rise in cases in December before they started spiking in January.

The flu, RSV and COVID-19 are some of the illnesses that are landing patients in the ER. Fever, body aches, chills and coughing are the common symptoms people might experience from the flu.

There was a 34 percent rise in flu cases during the second week of January, according to the latest report released by the state and the CDC last week.

Staff at South Texas Health System McAllen are seeing anywhere from 10 to 30 patients a day and there's a seven percent increase in ER visits across the state.

Doctors say there are groups of people that are at most risk of getting sick.

"It's really the elderly and nursing home patients that are coming in with much more serious illnesses and typically develop those viral pneumonias. There are always some exceptions to the rules," STHS Associate Program Director-Emergency Medicine Michael Menowsky said.

Doctors say there are safety measures that can be taken to keep yourself healthy.

"Good handwashing is the biggest thing. Respiratory viruses can live on the skin for some time, and you sneeze on your hand and not on your elbow, then shake someone's hand who doesn't necessarily follow those practices," Menowsky said.

You should always stay home if you are feeling unwell and consider getting the yearly flu vaccine offered by your doctor or a local pharmacy. There are several health clinics across the Valley that offer both the COVID and flu vaccines.

Experts say it is okay to get both shots at the same time if you want.