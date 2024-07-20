Valley leaders share concerns with the White House in latest South Texas Alliance of Cities meeting

Leaders in the Rio Grande Valley got a chance to talk with the White House on Tuesday.

During the South Texas Alliance of Cities’ quarterly meeting in Brownsville, a call was made to the White House, so mayors could share their concerns with leaders in Washington, D.C.

Some of the key points they hit were on economic development and the ongoing water issues.

“This is way overdue, it is awesome when you can have the White House on a Zoom call, and it's something that we probably couldn't do before,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said.

The mayors say these meetings allow them to work as a team and learn from one another.

The South Texas Alliance of Cities was created last year. Along with Valley leaders, mayors from Laredo and San Antonio are also a part of the alliance.